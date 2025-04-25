Luigi Mangione set to be arraigned Friday on federal charges in CEO killing

NEW YORK -- Accused CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione is expected to plead not guilty when he appears in court in Lower Manhattan on new federal charges on Friday.

Hours before Mangione's arraignment in federal court, federal prosecutors submitted a formal notice that they intend to seek the death penalty if he's convicted.

Prosecutors cited, in part, his alleged desire "to provoke broad-based resistance to the victim's industry" by killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson back on December 4, 2024.

Mangione is expected to plead not guilty to the four-count indictment that charged him, among other things, with murder through the use of a firearm -- a death-eligible offense.

Attorney General Pam Bondi already signaled that President Donald Trump's administration intended to execute Mangione as part of the president's push to reinstate capital punishment.

The "notice of intent to seek the death penalty" is the government's formal step to inform the court and explain the reasons.

Federal prosecutors said Mangione deserves the death penalty because of "the impact of the victim's death upon his family, friends, and co-workers."

They also said "he expressed intent to target an entire industry and rally political and social opposition to that industry, by engaging in an act of lethal violence."

Prosecutors stated that Mangione's choice of site and victim made clear he sought "to amplify an ideological message, maximize the visibility and impact of the victim's murder, and to provoke broad-based resistance to the victim's industry."

Defense attorneys have already called the decision to seek the death penalty "barbaric" and a "political stunt."

Mangione previously pleaded not guilty to state murder charges.

He faces life in prison if convicted in that case.

Mangione's arraignment on the federal indictment is at 1 p.m.

