Fiery crash closes stretch of Buck Jones Road in Cary

Two vehicles crashed and quickly became engulfed in flames. Buck Jones Road is closed near South Hills Mall.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crash and ensuing fire has closed a Cary street on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Buck Jones Road in Cary.

Cary Police said it appeared the driver of a Spectrum-owned vehicle leaving the parking lot of South Hills Mall pulled out into the path of a Subaru and caused a T-bone collision.

No one was injured, but the Subaru caught on fire. The flames quickly spread to the Spectrum-owned vehicle and both became engulfed in flames.

Cary firefighters were managing the fire. A Town spokesman said the Spectrum vehicle was carrying spare fuel containers, which ignited.

Cary Fire officials have determined the fire needs to burn itself out because of the fuel involved.

Buck Jones Road is closed between Nottingham Drive and the south entrance of South Hills Mall.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

