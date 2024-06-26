Hillsborough woman, member of Native American tribe, recounts terrifying encounter at burial ground

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hillsborough woman and member of the Tuscarora Nation spoke to ABC11 about a terrifying encounter over the weekend where she said she had a gun pulled on her.

"We just came to pray and honor our ancestors. We didn't have banners we didn't have signs; no one knew we were there," Brandy Alvarez said.

She and a group had traveled to Carteret County to pray over a local burial ground.

That ground is in the Bridge View subdivision in Cedar Point where archaeologists this month discovered what is likely the state's biggest Native American find in 30 years.

While they were there, she said the one of the homeowners confronted their members with a gun and things turned physical.

Deputies were called, but Alvarez doesn't feel like enough was done.

"The police department did not do their job. They did not follow protocol. The violence that we endured, the lack of protection we had, it's too much," she said.

The Carteret County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a fight occurred and one of the people from that community was stabbed with a small pocket knife.

The person responsible for that has been identified but not taken into custody.

Alvarez said she will be taking out charges against the man who pulled the gun.