Fight among parents leads to chaos at national cheer competition in Dallas

The fight among parents caused some loud noises, causing panic at the cheer competition, police said.

The fight among parents caused some loud noises, causing panic at the cheer competition, police said.

The fight among parents caused some loud noises, causing panic at the cheer competition, police said.

The fight among parents caused some loud noises, causing panic at the cheer competition, police said.

DALLAS -- A fight between parents broke out at the annual NCA All-Star National Championship causing a commotion and leading to a massive police response over the weekend.

The cheerleading competition took place on Saturday in Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

At about 1 p.m. Dallas police said parents began to argue and fight and knocked down multiple poles.

Those poles causing a loud noise - many fearing they thought they heard gunshots.

Multiple 911 calls led to a massive police response. Dallas police said there was never an active shooter.

The 2025 NCA All-Star National Championship draws more than 30,000 athletes from 43 states and 9 counties to Dallas. It's expected to generate $64 million.

The competition was canceled for Saturday and is expected to continue on Sunday.

Dallas police said they have not made any arrests.

