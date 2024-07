Raleigh apartment catches fire twice in a matter of hours

The fire broke out at a building on Donald Ross Drive across from Raleigh Country Club.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A building went up in flames again hours after firefighters put one out at the same location.

The fire broke out over the apartment office on Donald Ross Drive across from Raleigh Country Club.

No one was injured in the fires.

Most of the back of the building and the roof line are gone.

A cause of the fire has not been released.

