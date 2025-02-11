Downtown Fayetteville evolves as entrepreneurs open new small businesses

Fayetteville leaders say the string of new businesses is helping foster the vibe they've been trying to create downtown.

Fayetteville leaders say the string of new businesses is helping foster the vibe they've been trying to create downtown.

Fayetteville leaders say the string of new businesses is helping foster the vibe they've been trying to create downtown.

Fayetteville leaders say the string of new businesses is helping foster the vibe they've been trying to create downtown.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The city of Fayetteville and Cool Spring Downtown District are evaluating the impact businesses that have recently opened in the area are having on the city.

Floral Oasis is one of those new businesses that have come in the area.

Savannah Nelson says at one point, her new flower shop on Hay Street was just a vision.

"I had the idea for this place for years and never thought it would actually become anything. I would just think about it on my long drives to keep me occupied. And then I would just kind of woke up one day and thought, there's more. Like, I need to do more. I can be more, there's more that I can bring to the community."

SEE ALSO | Income-based program looks to loan total of $5M to boost Fayetteville small businesses

Nelson finally made Floral Oasis a reality when she opened it on Hay Street last November. Cool Spring Downtown District says the shop is one of several businesses that have newly opened downtown in recent months, including a tattoo parlor, bar and event space. Nelson says the city and shoppers in the area have made the district welcoming to budding entrepreneurs.

"The community support has been overwhelming and that's kind of what matters to me the most at the end of the day," Nelson said.

City officials and Cool Spring say the string of new businesses has been helping foster the climate they've been trying to create downtown. Cool Spring says they expect three more bars and restaurants to open downtown in the future.

"We're in some preliminary talks with a hotel provider that will come in and bring a hotel here which is needed," said Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin. "The baseball stadium has really catalyzed Hay Street...as the performing arts (center) is completed in late 2027 I think as the county builds that right around the corner and we have a Black history museum. So, all of that synergy we hope will continue to bring and encourage people to do business and live downtown."

"It feels so amazing when people come in and I know their names and they remember mine and we pick up where we left off last time and we chat," Nelson said. "It's really incredible and you see how much people just want to connect."

City officials and Cool Spring say the string of new businesses has been helping foster the climate they've been trying to create downtown. Cool Spring says they expect three more bars and restaurants to open downtown in the future.