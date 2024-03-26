Black Voices Museum to go in Downtown Fayetteville if city allocates funds

Organizers say the museum will be built somewhere in downtown Fayetteville. The exact location hasn't been decided.

Organizers say the museum will be built somewhere in downtown Fayetteville. The exact location hasn't been decided.

Organizers say the museum will be built somewhere in downtown Fayetteville. The exact location hasn't been decided.

Organizers say the museum will be built somewhere in downtown Fayetteville. The exact location hasn't been decided.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville City Council will decide Monday if it will approve a contract granting $450,000 in city funds toward building the Black Voices Museum.

Organizers say the museum is slated to be built somewhere downtown in the All-American City. The exact location hasn't been decided yet.

One coordinator says they want the museum to be interactive and to celebrate Black culture and achievement specific to the Fayetteville area.

"Our hope is that it's going to be an audacious project that's going to put Fayetteville on the map and that also, if nothing else, it's going to give Fayetteville an opportunity to reconcile with this idea of race," says Dr. Dauv Evans, the community outreach coordinator of the Black Voices Museum.

If the city council approves the contract, museum organizers will begin engaging the community for their design input.