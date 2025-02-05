Flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases increasing across the state; 117 flu-related deaths this season: NCDHHS

It's peak respiratory illness season in the Triangle, with hospitals seeing a "trifecta" of winter viruses - COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is sounding the alarm after its weekly Respiratory Virus Summary Dashboard shows an increase in flu activity and flu-related deaths on Wednesday.

There have been 117 flu-related deaths in North Carolina this season. According to NCDHHS, 51 new flu deaths were added to the statewide dashboard on Wednesday, but the newly added deaths occurred over the last few weeks as there are often delays in reporting.

COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are also continuing to spread, although RSV levels have been decreasing in recent weeks, NCDHHS says.

"While fewer flu-related deaths have been reported so far this season compared to last season, we are at the height of seasonal respiratory illnesses and this is a reminder that influenza can be very serious," said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. "Taking preventative measures against flu and other respiratory illnesses like getting vaccinated, regularly washing hands, covering your cough and staying home when sick are important to help protect you and your family."

NCDHHS Recommendations

NCDHHS is encouraging people to get early testing and treatment with an antiviral drug, which can help prevent respiratory infections from becoming more serious. Treatments work best if started soon after symptoms begin.

If you begin to feel sick, contact your doctor right away to see if you need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug.

Treatment for flu and COVID-19 is especially important for people with severe illness and those who are at high risk of serious complications based on their age or medical conditions.

