USDA cuts could hit NC food banks, schools the hardest

The USDA says funding for food banks and school programs are no longer the Trump administration's priorities. Food banks and schools across the Triangle are working they can still help families eat.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services received letters from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) informing them that critical funding that has routinely been provided to the state will end in the next fiscal year.

North Carolina has participated in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS) since October 2022. The state was set to receive $18,975,621 for the 2025-2026 fiscal year from the USDA to continue providing fresh, healthy meals to students. This money was made available because North Carolina participated in the National School Lunch Program.

Friday's letter informed state officials that the nearly $19 million that they would be receiving instead would be cut beginning the next fiscal year.

"We're thinking about what is that indirect impact that children will not be getting at schools and what we may need to provide in place of that," said Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina CEO Amy Beros, whose organization is also facing cuts.

Current funding as part of the FY 24-25 agreement will continue.

According to Durham Public Schools, money from the USDA for the LFS program also looked to provide meals "with a focus on socially disadvantaged farmers, small farmers, and small businesses that offer fresh or minimally processed items."

Wake County Public Schools sent ABC11 this statement about their funding: "We received $50,000 from the Local Food for Schools program for the current school year, with funding set to expire on March 31. Given the limited allocation and the past year's declines, we had already planned our budget without expecting these funds to continue."

Meanwhile, state Agriculture & Consumer Services officials also learned that $11,424,325 would be cut as part of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA) for fiscal year 2025-2026.

"We're not going to stop talking about it," said Beros. "It's such a critical piece of our infrastructure and the work that we do. And it's really difficult right now to think about what we will do without those funds."

The money allows the food bank to purchase food from local farmers and then distribute that food across almost three dozen counties in the state.

"This food's not sitting here. It's coming in here, it's immediately going out to partners in 34 counties and directly to a neighbor," Beros added. "So it's hard for an elected official or anyone coming in here and seeing this and not wanting to be a part of the support."

A representative with the food bank said the federal funding makes up a significant portion of the organization's budget. "We know we're not meeting the need right now," said Beros. She also added that last year, food insecurity went down by 100,000 people in the communities they serve. "And it's worse than it's been in 20 years. We believe food is love. Food is community. Food is a human right. It doesn't matter what side of the aisle you sit on. It is critical we nourish the need in our community," Beros said.

Beros said writing to elected officials to advocate for funding will make a big difference, along with volunteering.

"We're going to have to replace those funds or not be able to have that same type of food right now," she said.

