Trader Joe's issues recall on pre-packaged salmon salads

Trader Joe's has announced a recall on certain packages of sesame miso salad with salmon.

The company says the packages may contain an undeclared milk allergen because 500 units of the salad were mistakenly packaged with a sealed packet of parmesan cheese crumbles instead of a packet of crispy onions.

The item, with the SKU 77316, was sold in multiple states including North Carolina.

Customers are being told to throw the item away or return it to their neighborhood Trader Joe's for a full refund.

