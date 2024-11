New Trader Joe's Creedmoor Road location opens up in northern Raleigh

The new store is located on Creedmoor Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new Trader Joe's grocery store is now open in Raleigh.

The ribbon-cutting took place this morning and drew large crowds.

The store is located at North Raleigh's Brennan Station Shopping Center on Creedmoor Road.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.

This is the second Trader Joe's in Raleigh and the fifth in the Triangle.