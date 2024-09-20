Construction is underway for Raleigh's 2nd Trader Joe's

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Construction is underway for Raleigh's second Trader Joe's.

The new store is in Brennan Station shopping center on Creedmoor Road in north Raleigh.

The popular shopping center is home to Margaux's Restaurant, Brigs Great Beginnings restaurant and several other businesses.

Trader Joe's is expected to open there sometime later this year.

This will be the fifth Trader Joe's in the Triangle.

