Construction is underway for Raleigh's 2nd Trader Joe's

Friday, September 20, 2024 11:10AM
It's official: 2nd Trader Joe's location coming to Raleigh
The new store will be in Brennan Station shopping center on Creedmoor Road in north Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Construction is underway for Raleigh's second Trader Joe's.

The new store is in Brennan Station shopping center on Creedmoor Road in north Raleigh.

The popular shopping center is home to Margaux's Restaurant, Brigs Great Beginnings restaurant and several other businesses.

Trader Joe's is expected to open there sometime later this year.

This will be the fifth Trader Joe's in the Triangle.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The featured video is from a previous report.

If you're a frequent Trader Joe's shopper, you know finding a parking spot can be a challenge.
