Forget crazy cosplay, Ashley Eckstein stole the show in her Uno dress

SAN DIEGO -- Entertainment Weekly's annual San Diego Comic-Con bash is the most anticipated party of the weekend!

Stars of the biggest hits of the year hit the carpet, and some even put on their own show... through their fashion.

Ashley Eckstein, most known for her work voicing "Star Wars" character Ahsoka Tano in "Star Wars: Rebels" and "Star Wars: Clone Wars," went all out in an Uno-inspired dress.

"I host a geek couture fashion show at San Diego Comic-Con. It's called the Her Universe Fashion Show, which is a brand that I founded in 2010, and this year was our 10th anniversary of our fashion show, which is combining all things geeky that's celebrated at San Diego Comic-Con, with couture-level fashion," Eckstein told On The Red Carpet.

Her dress is handmade by designer Andrew McClain and adorned with hundreds of Uno cards expertly placed together.

She wore the dress at the fashion show this year.

"I can't sit down. I can only reverse!" she joked.

You can stream "Star Wars: Rebels" and "Star Wars: Clone Wars" now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.