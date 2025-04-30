Former president of St. Augustine's University sues school for 2nd time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The former president of Saint Augustine's University, Dr. Christine McPhail, is once again suing the school and two former board members.

Dr. McPhail was fired from the role in December, 2023.

At the time, she said the board of trustees told her she had been fired without providing specific reasons.

However, her attorney said the firing was tied to a complaint she filed, claiming discrimination based on her gender.

According to the new lawsuit, McPhail says the two board members performed their positions in a bad-faith manner designed to create fear and intimidation among SAU employees.

The lawsuit calls for the case to be tried by a jury and is seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

ABC11 reached out to SAU for comment, but have not heard back.

