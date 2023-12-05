Saint Augustine's University reportedly fires President Christine McPhail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saint Augustine's University has reportedly fired its president, Christine Johnson McPhail.

McPhail, who was named president in 2021, succeeding her late husband, Irving Pressly McPhail, told our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer that she learned she was out of a job on Sunday.

In an interview Monday with the N &O, McPhail said the board of trustees told her Sunday she had been fired without providing specific reasons. "I'm still trying to figure that out for myself," she said.

McPhail became the university's 13th president after "an extensive national search" to fill the vacancy left after the school's 12th president -- her husband, who died in October 2020 from a COVID-19 related illness.

