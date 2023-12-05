WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Saint Augustine's University reportedly fires President Christine McPhail

WTVD logo
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 3:26AM
ABC11 talks one-one with new Saint Augustine's president
EMBED <>More Videos

Extended interview: ABC11's Joel Brown talks one-on-one with new Saint Augustine's University President Christine Johnson McPhail.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saint Augustine's University has reportedly fired its president, Christine Johnson McPhail.

McPhail, who was named president in 2021, succeeding her late husband, Irving Pressly McPhail, told our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer that she learned she was out of a job on Sunday.

In an interview Monday with the N&O, McPhail said the board of trustees told her Sunday she had been fired without providing specific reasons. "I'm still trying to figure that out for myself," she said.

McPhail became the university's 13th president after "an extensive national search" to fill the vacancy left after the school's 12th president -- her husband, who died in October 2020 from a COVID-19 related illness.

ABC11 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates and watch for the latest on Eyewitness News after Monday Night Football.

NOTE: Featured video is from a previous ABC11 interview with Christine McPhail and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW