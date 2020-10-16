Three months after being appointed as Saint Augustine's president, Irving McPhail dies

It’s with great sadness to announce the passing of the 12th President of SAU, Dr. Irving Pressley McPhail.



Details of public events & university memorial arrangements will be published on our website.



Dr. Maria A. Lumpkin will serve as Interim President, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/rkjOjmAQ2j — Saint Augustine's (@SAU_News) October 16, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Just three months after being appointed as Saint Augustine's University's 12th president, Dr. Irving McPhail has died, the historically Black college announced late Thursday night.McPhail was appointed as president of Saint Augustine's University on July 15. His position was preceded by former-president Everett Ward.Effective immediately, Dr. Maria A. Lumpkin will serve as Interim President of the college.Details of public events and memorial arrangements have yet to be announced.The university has not announced McPhail's cause of death at this time.