Saint Augustine’s University

Three months after being appointed as Saint Augustine's president, Irving McPhail dies

(Courtesy of Saint Augustine's University)

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Just three months after being appointed as Saint Augustine's University's 12th president, Dr. Irving McPhail has died, the historically Black college announced late Thursday night.

McPhail was appointed as president of Saint Augustine's University on July 15. His position was preceded by former-president Everett Ward.


Effective immediately, Dr. Maria A. Lumpkin will serve as Interim President of the college.


Details of public events and memorial arrangements have yet to be announced.


The university has not announced McPhail's cause of death at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationraleighsaint augustine’s universityeducationcollegeobituary
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAINT AUGUSTINE’S UNIVERSITY
Track legend Williams says Saint Augustine's wanted to cut his pay in half
Saint Augustine's fires legendary track & field coach Williams
NC universities receive $165M to help with COVID-19 disruptions
Legendary St. Aug's track coach recalls near-death crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
String of campaign sign thefts leaves Johnston Co. voters unhappy
Program aims to provide tower heaters to Raleigh bars, restaurants
Nearly 230K vote on first day of early voting in NC
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump calls on Gov. Cooper to 'open up the state'
Access to early poll locations more difficult for some NC voters
16-year-old girl overcomes mystery illness after eight month battle
Show More
President Trump exhorts supporters in Greenville
LATEST: NC Hope program offers rent, utility help for eligible residents
Report: Wells Fargo fires workers over abuse of COVID-19 relief funds
NC reports first flu death of 2020-21 season
6 Sanford firefighters test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News