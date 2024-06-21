HBCU advocates strongly react to meeting where discussion of SAU, Shaw merger allegedly took place

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is new reaction as the fallout continues from that letter containing bombshell allegations released by the Saint Augustine's University Board Chairman.

Eugene Myrick is a Shaw University alumnus and candidate for mayor. He is passionate about many things and his HBCU, Shaw University, is at the top of that list.

"I tell people I went to Saint Shaw. We're CIAA rivals. If I wasn't at Shaw I was at Saint Aug. It's right down the block," he said.

Myrick is concerned that Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard also is the chair of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

What's the level of relationship you have with someone that they could sit in the room with you and talk about something you supposedly love and be passionate about in that way? The level of disrespect is unheard of. - Eugene Myrick, Shaw U alumnus

"I think this is just a favor for the developers that want Shaw University's land," he said.

He said the Shaw University national president of the National Alumni Association resigned.

Saint Augustine's Chairman Brian Boulware wrote a letter in response to a lawsuit saying leaders from SAU and Shaw met with prominent business leaders in Raleigh including the owner of a local TV station.

WRAL confirmed that among the local business people at the meeting was the CEO of its parent company, Capitol Broadcasting Co.

To preserve history or push ahead into the future? That's the question facing two HBCUs in Raleigh.

Boulware alleged that the CEO said, "Raleigh doesn't need two black universities: We need the two to merge."

"What's the level of relationship you have with someone that they could sit in the room with you and talk about something you supposedly love and be passionate about in that way?" Myrick said. "The level of disrespect is unheard of."

In a statement to ABC11, Raleigh-Apex NAACP immediate past president Gerald Givens Jr., said he was taken aback by the comments.

"Both HBCUs have had a crucial impact on the expansion of educational opportunities for all students, particularly African American students," Givens wrote. "Why not focus on developing a market that encompasses both schools, instead of gentrification?"

Orage Quarles, former editor of the News & Observer, was present at the meeting. He told ABC11 that he attended because he cares about the community.

Capitol Broadcasting Company, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, and Shaw University still have not responded to requests for comment.