Military children receive scholarships as Army celebrates 250 years: 'Forever grateful'

An awards ceremony wasn't just to recognize the Army's 250th birthday, it was also a time to support military families.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the Army celebrates its 250th birthday, ceremonies continued in central North Carolina. Those included providing scholarships for children of military families.

The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) held its 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony at Fort Bragg.

Active duty and retired Army service members proudly sang the Army Song as they celebrated 250 years.

Retired Maj. Gen. Al Aycock, who also serves as the President of the Association of the United States Army Fort Bragg Chapter, highlighted the branch's impact.

"We have been an army since before we had a nation. We have been in every major war. We have had soldiers who have gone on to be presidents," Aycock said.

The awards ceremony wasn't just to recognize the birthday, it was also a time to support military families, such as the Church family.

Aubrey Church was one of more than a dozen students to receive a scholarship from AUSA. She wants to become a dentist.

"It's an extremely high honor that I get to receive this on today's birthday, the Army's birthday," Aubrey said.

Her mother told ABC11 that Aubrey was born while her father, Scott, served in Iraq. Scott Church said he recognized the sacrifices that families make along with service members.

"You know, it's awesome. The military has run in my family for years. I'm very proud of her," Scott Church said.

ABC11 reporter/anchor Bianca Holman served as the keynote speaker. Holman comes from a family with generations of military service.

"Being a military dependent has given me a gift. The ability to adapt with grace, empathize with people from all different walks of life," Holman said.

With more than 57,000 members in the North Carolina Chapter, AUSA wants to ensure soldiers and their families can achieve their goals.

Nya South received one of the scholarships handed out Friday.

"I'm forever grateful, because they're investing in me," said Nya South, a scholarship recipient." I want to take that investment in me and do and do great things with it."

South said she plans to attend UNC-Greensboro and pursue a career in marketing.

'It is an awesome feeling to be here around soldiers and family members to make sure that they get taken care of," Aycock said. "That's the power that we have that makes us important to the entire community, is making sure that we represent everybody in the Army and we take care of them as best we can."

Next week, Fort Bragg will hold a dinner to celebrate the Army's birthday.