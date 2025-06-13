Fort Bragg soldiers,warfighting helicopters on full display in D.C. ahead of Army's celebration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- Joint Base Andrews is typically home to Air Force One, but days ahead of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday celebration, it's staging grounds for Fort Bragg's warfighting military helicopters. Apache, Chinooks and Blackhawks are stationed on the flight line as the mission for the 82nd Airborne Division is to assemble ahead of Saturday's massive readiness demonstration.

"It's just a testament to what the Army stands for and reminder that all these people are out here to serve their country," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Caleb Lindsay.

CW2 Lindsay will be in formation Saturday flying a Blackhawk helicopter. More than 1,000 Fort Bragg soldiers are on the ground in Washington D.C. and he is among the group.

"It's just a lot of pride coming from a military background. Getting to see and be part of this," said Sgt. Victoria Robinson.

Department of Defense officials told ABC11 that it has been a challenging all hands on deck effort as planning for this celebration began in April. They said it was a 2,000 mile journey for tanks moving from Texas and a couple hundred mile journey by air for the military helicopters from Fort Bragg.

"Planners down at Fort Bragg figured out the route they were going to fly and brought their aircraft up here," U.S. Army Military District of Washington Public Affairs Director LTC. Patrick Husted.

About 40 military helicopters from Fort Bragg are slated to take part in the parade flyover. That includes16 Apache, which is known to be the best attack helicopter in the world. There are 16 Blackhawks, which is an air-assault weapon known for its ability to launch rockets and hellfire missiles. There are also eight Chinooks, which is a multi-mission aircraft that's capable of conducting search and rescue operations, carrying dozens and transports.

"If we're moving cargo, this is where we could store our cargo," said Sgt. Nathan Hartin. "Of all the helicopters in the Army, it has the most space for cargo and passengers alike. That's why it's earned the name the workhorse."

There is extreme pride felt by the soldiers as America's Guard of Honor prepares to take part in this historic moment along the national mall.

"They'll all be in formation and spread out making their way down the mall. It will be big. It will be loud. Very cool. Something you've never seen before," said Husted.

The U.S. Army said the parade could cost anywhere between $25 and 45 million dollars, but the final total is expected to be much higher once it's all said and done.