Fort Bragg vet speaks on impact of deployments like Iranian airstrikes: 'The pressure is intense'

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The community surrounding Fort Bragg told ABC11 that President Trump's decision to launch airstrikes in Iran could have a ripple effect on the military community.

One veteran expressed solidarity with the servicemembers who took to the skies to execute the mission.

"The pressure is intense," said Cmdr. Jim Morris of VFW 10630. "The impact is huge."

Officials are calling the mission "Midnight Hammer." The Pentagon stated that it's the largest B-2 operation in U.S. history, having taken weeks of planning. The bomber aircraft came from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on Saturday.

General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Pentagon will be proactive in protecting American troops in the region. Still, one veteran opened up about the seriousness of those types of missions, for both servicemembers and their families.

"When you get the order to deploy, there's really little time to think," Morris said. "You're preparing to make sure your will is in place, that your family has everything they need while you're gone. And then you're making sure your troops are doing the same with their families. So, having anything other than making sure everyone is going to be alright while you're gone, it doesn't really give you enough time to think about anything else."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the airstrikes did not target Iranian troops or civilians when they were launched at the three nuclear sites. But the Pentagon said it is assessing the damage and that American troops are ready to react if Iranian forces retaliate.

