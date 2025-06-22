North Carolina politicians respond to US attack on Iranian nuclear sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina politicians are responding Saturday after President Donald Trump announced a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran.

Trump said Saturday that the U.S. military struck three sites in Iran, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran's threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

There was no immediate acknowledgment from the Iranian government of any strikes being carried out. The country's state-run IRNA news agency early Sunday reported an attack on the country's Fordo nuclear site that activated air defenses. The agency did not elaborate.

The decision to directly involve the U.S. in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that aimed to systematically eradicate the country's air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.

Republican response:

"Tonight, the United States dealt a decisive blow to Iran's nuclear program. The U.S. military alone had the capability to destroy these facilities deep underground, and I commend President Trump for standing with our Israeli allies in their efforts to end the threat of a nuclear," Senator Ted Budd said in a post on X.

Senator Thom Tillis said the president's decision was the right decision.

"This was the right decision by @POTUS: we cannot allow Iran to build nuclear weapons. God Bless our brave servicemembers who supported and executed this mission."

Democrat response:

Congressman Don Davis

"Iran is the world's foremost state sponsor of terrorism and must be prevented from developing nuclear weapons. A nuclear-armed Iran poses a dire threat not only to the United States but also to our strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel, and the entire international community."