Fort Liberty transitions to mostly solar power, clean energy in partnership with Duke Energy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Energy and Fort Liberty say they're partnering to use clean energy and solar power at the installation and several other military bases in North and South Carolina. It's part of President Biden's plan to power the federal government entirely with clean electricity by 2030.

Leaders from Fort Liberty, the Biden administration and Duke Energy are calling this an historic acquisition of carbon-free electricity in the Carolinas. Fort Liberty has installed a floating solar panel system, or array, with Duke Energy in the Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall. The Department of Defense say this self-contained system will provide Fort Liberty with 75 percent of its electricity for the next 15 years.

"No matter what happens to the grid outside, whether it's climate change or whether it's an adversary, we can still operate because Fort Liberty, this is going to be ground zero for any kind of response if there's a national security emergency," said Paul Farnan, the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment.

"Not only does it create jobs, but it saves money and that the investment of solar here on this site saves $80,000 a year on the annual electricity bill," said Andrew Mayock, the federal chief sustainability officer, White House Council on Environmental Quality.

Officials tell ABC11 this new solar array is a major development because of the way it optimizes energy and land usage on Fort Liberty.

"Instead of taking eight to nine acres of training land, it only took two acres of water there now floating there in water, which keeps them cool and gains us some efficiencies in terms of energy return, which is fantastic and it also provides a safe haven for for fish," said Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Liberty garrison commander.

Duke Energy says it began working with the Department of Defense on the project in 2021, and that they expect bring to systems like this to other regions.

"We're hearing across the Carolinas about customers wanting more renewable energy. They want to meet their sustainability goals," said Kendal Bowman, the Duke Energy North Carolina state president. "I think this program that we've developed in this collaboration, collaboration we have with the Department of Defense is a transformative moment."