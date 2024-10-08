2-year-old car crash survivor has nightmares; family of Hillsborough crash victim demands answers

Heartache is written all over Chaneska Whitted's face. She is still in shock that her mother Francesina Whitted is gone.

Heartache is written all over Chaneska Whitted's face. She is still in shock that her mother Francesina Whitted is gone.

Heartache is written all over Chaneska Whitted's face. She is still in shock that her mother Francesina Whitted is gone.

Heartache is written all over Chaneska Whitted's face. She is still in shock that her mother Francesina Whitted is gone.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heartache is written all over Chaneska Whitted's face. She is still in shock that her mother Francesina Whitted is gone.

Wiping away tears, Whitted said the last time she saw her mom alive was the morning of the accident. She found it odd that Francesina was not home in the evening.

"I kept calling her phone and I didn't get an answer," said Whitted. "I'm like something is not right because she's not answering either one of her phones. She's like call Ayesha's phone. I called Ayesha's phone and there was no answer either. I'm like something is not right."

According to State Highway Patrol, Whitted was driving a minivan and traveling south on NC 86 when she crossed the center line and struck a tree. Speed or impairment were not causes of the crash. Her cousin Ayesha Edwards and friend Robert Leon Hester were also in the car, but the only survivor was Malayah Barrett, 2, who now has nightmares. She is Whittted's granddaughter.

"She wakes up out of her sleep saying 'mama gone.' She calls my mama, mom instead of grandma. She's like mama gone and has been fighting big truck," she said. "I don't know what that means."

Many questions remain days after loved ones held homecoming services at Lees Chapel Missionary Baptist for the mother of four.

"I'm going to miss everything," she said.

Pastor Keshon Peaks Blue eulogized her. The show of support was a major display that she meant so much to many.

"I believe it was over 1,000 people there. A lot of them couldn't even get in the church," said Whitted. "It's a great loss, but we also know it's heaven's gain."