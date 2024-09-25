3 adults killed, 2-year-old survives after driver hits tree on NC Highway 86 in Hillsborough

Toddler is the only survivor of a crash that killed 3 adults after the driver of a minivan traveling south on N.C. 86 crossed the center line and crashed into a tree in Hillsborough.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A two-year-old girl is the sole survivor of a car collision that left three adults dead.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), just before 5 Tuesday afternoon the driver of a minivan traveling south on N.C. 86 crossed the centerline, veered off the road and struck a tree.

Investigators have identified the driver of the minivan as 57-year-old Francina Whitted. The second victim is 31-year-old Ayesha Edwards of Mebane.

The third victim has not been identified yet. He was the only person in the vehicle not wearing a seatbelt. According to SHP, his body will need to be identified through his fingerprint.

There is no word on the relationship between all the victims.

The little girl is recovering at Duke Hospital.

Flowers and a pink balloon tied to a tree are the painful reminders of the tragedy that happened along N.C. 86. Shattered glass and tire tracks remain at the scene of the tragedy along the rural road.

Investigators said the car wreck shut down both lanes of 86 near Coleman Loop Road for about two hours.

According to State Highway Patrol, the weather was not a factor and the driver was not impaired. This collision remains under investigation.

