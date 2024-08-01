Dental clinic that will provide free care for uninsured children opens in Zebulon

The announcement was made at the executive mansion.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County opened a new no-cost dental clinic for uninsured children.

The opening is part of the Regional Smiles program- which provides preventative dental care for children and young adults up to 20 years old. The official "floss-cutting" happened on Wednesday at the Wake County Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon.

The program is an expansion of the Smiles at Sunnybrook program and offers free dental exams, teeth cleanings, X-rays, and fluoride applications.

"This particular grant is geared to our uninsured kids in the area, which will be a great resource for our families out here in the eastern part of the county. And we are just so excited to be able to provide a service, such a valuable service to the community," said Darryl Blevins, director of Eastern Wake Regional Center.

The new clinic will offer monthly dental appointments.

Since October 2017, the program has served more than 6,200 children in the community.

