Free parking pilot program to begin November in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The push to make parking free in downtown Raleigh appears to have some traction.

On Tuesday, Raleigh city leaders approved a pilot program introducing free, two-hour parking at the five city-owned parking decks downtown. The pilot program would apply between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding special events. It's set to begin on November 15.

"Just massive for us as retailers restaurant owners, bar owners, museums," said Pam Blondin, owner of gift shop Deco Raleigh.

Blondin's shop is a short walk from several of the decks that will soon become free and she says the holiday season is crucial to making it through the rest of the year -- accounting for more than 20% of her yearly sales.

"If that's a failure, if there is something that's keeping people from coming down, that doesn't just mess up our December, it messes up the entire next year," she said.

Raleigh's pilot program will include four parking decks along Wilmington Street, and one behind City Hall between Hargett and Morgan Streets. It's one of the first components of the city's Downtown Economic Development Strategy -- first presented earlier this year -- that the city will try implementing.

"Some of those projects can take years, this is something we knew that could happen immediately," said Bill King, President and CEO of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance. "So we work really hard with city council to get this done as soon as possible, in part so that our business owners saw some impact immediately."

Along Wilmington Street, restaurateur Greg Hatem's thrilled by the news, too.

"A lot of times folks want to come downtown. They find a spot, but then they feel rushed to leave," he said.

Hatem owns several restaurants within walking distance of the city's decks and is hopeful it'll change how people view spending an evening.

"They think about coming downtown and having a great meal," he said. "But there are so many retail spots down here to So it's this holistic visit. You come downtown, you have something to eat, you go do some retail Christmas shopping, and then maybe you stop in for a drink afterwards."