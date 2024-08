Fuquay-Varina names Smith as new police chief

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Fuquay-Varina made it official, naming Tim Smith as the town's police chief.

Smith has been serving as acting police chief since the end of May when former chief Brandon Medina abruptly stepped down after little more than two years on the job.

Smith has been with the police department for 24 years.