Fuquay-Varina names Nash County veteran as new police chief

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Fuquay-Varina has named a new police chief.On Wednesday, the town announced that Brandon Medina has been hired to serve as top cop."As the newly selected Chief, I will strive to utilize the training and experiences gained from my over 20 years of honorable service in the United States military, 14 years of progressive experience in various roles at the Rocky Mount Police Department, and seven years as the Chief Deputy for the Nash County Sheriff's Office," Medina said.Medina comes to Fuquay-Varina from the Nash County Sheriff's Office where he served as chief deputy for the past seven years. Before that, Medina served for 14 years with the Rocky Mount Police Department."I am very excited that Brandon Medina has accepted my offer to be Fuquay-Varina's next police chief," Fuquay-Varina Town Manager Adam Mitchell said. "Brandon comes to us with substantial experience in community policing and community engagement and his leadership involvement will most certainly add value to our law enforcement agency. The Police Chief search process was extensive and considered the input from town senior leadership, external law enforcement professionals, and community citizens and business leaders. Brandon clearly demonstrated that he has the skills, temperament, and attitude to be an effective Police Chief in Fuquay-Varina."Medina was born and raised in New York leaving at age 17 to join the military and served in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. He retired from the Army National Guard in 2013.Medina is expected to start his new job in Fuquay-Varina in April. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of long-time Police Chief Laura Fahnestock in February.