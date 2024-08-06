EF-1 tornado in Fuquay-Varina confirmed by National Weather Service

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tornado touched down in Fuquay-Varina over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

The EF-1 tornado's initial touchdown occurred in a field south of the intersection of Wilbon Road and Judd Parkway on Saturday.

The tornado then went east to Burton Pines Way where some large trees were snapped and uprooted.

It then crossed NC 55 before going east of the Fuquay-Varina High School building. Two baseball dugouts had their roofs torn off.

A small building near the dugouts was taken off its foundation and overturned.

The total path from touchdown to the baseball field was 1.5 miles.

No one was injured.

The tornado was part of a system that was felt all along the Triangle.

It was also a chaotic scene on Old Kemp Road in east Durham.