Bands of rain from Tropical Storm Debby will appear Tuesday in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain from Tropical Storm Debby will start to fall on Tuesday afternoon, before bringing even more rain Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting the eye of the storm to sit in the Atlantic Ocean before moving north through South Carolina and into North Carolina this weekend.

People are still hitting the beach before the storm moves in.

As Debby slowly approaches, central North Carolina will experience rounds of rain and increasingly gusty winds Tuesday through Friday. There's already a high risk of flooding in areas that have experienced rain in the past few weeks.

Beach erosion is also expected at the coast.

There is a high risk for Raleigh and counties to the south to experience flash flooding.

Storm totals could be 8 to 12 inches in the Sandhills and the Triangle could see 6 to 9 inches by Friday night.

Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season after Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Chris, all of which formed in June.

State agencies are already preparing for the storm and its impact on the state. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm -- a move that activates state emergency plans in various industries.

"This weather has the potential to bring intense rain and flooding to North Carolina and we are preparing for it," Cooper said. "As the weather becomes more severe, I urge everyone to take precautions and stay safe."

Flooding and power outages are expected to start Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week, according to North Carolina Emergency Management officials.

WATCH: Special Debby edition of The Weather Show

In a special Monday edition of The Weather Show, Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker talks the latest on Tropical Storm Debby's track and expected effects.

The City of Raleigh announced on Sunday that it started lowering Lake Johnson in anticipation of the heavy rainfall from the storm system.

In the Woodlands community in Garner - which was rocked by an EF-1 tornado in December - several residents said they're bracing for this week's expected rainfall.

In Wake County, preparations for Debbie are underway in a community still cleaning up from a natural disaster. In the Woodlands community in Garner - which was rocked by an EF-1 tornado in December - several residents said they're bracing for this week's expected rainfall.

Janice Hedgepeth said the memory of that vicious storm in December is still vivid.

"Everything was everywhere. And we thought, you know, maybe that was it. A few limbs and stuff. But as we walked around and looked around, neighbor's roofs were gone. It was it was horrible," she said.

Hedgepeth, who's lived in the community for three decades, said she's endured several hurricanes and always tries to stay stocked with supplies.

"Ever since we went through Fran, we always take preparations. We always have water and batteries and things like that," she said.

Meantime, hardware and home improvement stores in the area are already stocking up on supplies to help with possible flooding and power outages.

"It's mostly getting things out that they would need before a storm, and making sure we're ready if anything bad does happen," said Brian Edwards, store manager at Lowe's in Garner.

Edwards and his team helped in the cleanup effort in the Woodlands neighborhood last year, and he said they're prepared to do the same should flooding or damage occur in the area.

"We'll get together a team and we'll see where we're needed and what we can do. And, you know, any kind of labor or anything we can do to help out the people around here is what we're going to do," he said.

Storm Path



Debby is expected to move eastward back into the Atlantic before heading north up through South Carolina

North Carolina officials are also monitoring the storm's progress, as it could turn north after tracking along the South Carolina coast. That change in direction would send the system right through the heart of the Tar Heel state.

Forecasters say Debby's biggest effects could be as much as 30 inches of rain in localized areas throughout South Carolina, causing floodwaters to rise quickly in small areas.

"This storm may not have the high winds of a hurricane, but it has the potential to cause life-threatening floods across the state. And I would like to emphasize that Tropical Storm Debby is not just a coastal event, but it is a statewide event," South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson said at a Monday afternoon news conference.

Billion-dollar damages



North Carolina and South Carolina have dealt with three catastrophic floods from tropical systems in the past nine years, all causing more than $1 billion in damage.

In 2015, flooding rains fed by moisture as Hurricane Joaquin passed well offshore caused massive flooding that nearly knocked Columbia's water system offline.

In 2016, flooding from Hurricane Matthew caused 24 deaths in the two states and rivers set record crests. Those records were broken in 2018 with Hurricane Florence, which set rainfall records in both Carolinas, flooded many of the same places and was responsible for 42 deaths in North Carolina and nine in South Carolina.

