North Carolina to experience heavy rain and gusty winds from Tropical Storm Debby: Timeline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the tropics and Central North Carolina is in the path of a tropical disturbance this week.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Debby back to a Tropical Storm Monday morning after making landfall in Florida as a hurricane.

It was upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane Sunday night. This is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season after Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl, and Tropical Storm Chris, all of which formed in June.

Flash flooding is a threat for Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

As Debby slowly approaches, central NC will experience rounds of rain and increasingly gusty winds Tuesday through Friday. There's already a high risk of flooding in areas that have experienced rain in the past few weeks.

Beach erosion is also expected at the coast.

State agencies are already preparing for the storm and its impact on the state. The city of Raleigh announced on Sunday it's started lowering Lake Johnson in anticipation of the heavy rainfall from the storm system.

Storm Path

Authorities in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are urging residents to prepare for heavy rain and possible flooding as the storm makes its way through the Gulf. As Debby moves along the Georgia-Carolina coast, it could lead to an endless amount of rain for days with totals potentially reaching over 2 feet.

The hurricane center posted hurricane watches and warnings across several parts of Florida, including near Tampa and the Big Bend region. A tornado watch was also issued for most of the Florida Peninsula and parts of southern Georgia until Monday morning, covering over 13 million people, including the cities of Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando.

The heaviest rain amounts could even top 30 inches or more, with some forecast models showing the storm could linger through at least Thursday.

The Atlantic hurricane season started June 1 and the tropics are already flexing. The first named storm of the season Alberto made landfall Thursday, June 20 near Tampico, Mexico. Weeks later, on July 8, Beryl hit Texas as a Cat 1 before becoming a tropical depression. The storm caused significant damage and flooding.