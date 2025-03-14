Durham School of the Arts students help raise mental health awareness following teen's death

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of students at Durham School of the Arts gathered outside the building on Friday to remember Gabriela "Gaby" Ortega, an eighth grader who died by suicide last month.

"This is beautiful to watch their initiatives here at their own school, taking ownership of their voices," family spokesperson Alexandra Valladares said.

According to Valladares, the family said Gaby expressed concerns about bullying before she died in February. Although it's been an "incredibly difficult time," for the family coping with her death, it highlights the need for better resources to support students.

"One of the changes that comes about from this ... is hopefully parents who don't speak English perfectly will feel more comfortable coming to the school knowing that the school is collaborating with the district interpreter office," Valladares said. "That communication barriers are being reduced and hopefully reduced to the level that the barriers are not there."

Students wore pink in honor of Gaby, who's remembered as an "extraordinary soul, always observant and thoughtful, paying close attention to the little things that made life special." She also had a passion for music and 3-D art, according to family.

Some of the students were seen hugging Gaby's parents and praying for them during the walkout that lasted more than an hour.

"There were words that said, 'we are going to be the change,' 'we are going to make sure that this doesn't happen to anybody again,'" Valladares said. "This really affected me so much."

Durham Public Schools officials have reached out to the family, including Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis.

The following statement was read during the DPS Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

"Durham Public Schools has experienced tremendous loss with the deaths of two scholars over the past two weeks. We are deeply saddened and extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and all those who have been affected by the loss of these two young souls. I know that they are already sorely missed, and our hearts go out to all who are grieving in our community. We respect the privacy of our scholars and their families during this difficult time. Regardless of the circumstances surrounding these tragic losses, we want our community to know that the safety, wellbeing, and protection of our students is the highest priority for us. We also recognize and understand how critically important it is for our scholars to know that a trusted adult is available when they may need one. We encourage our scholars to seek support from a safe adult for any reason they may deem necessary. We most assuredly want to know what may be bothering them and how we can assist them. Our Student Support Services professionals stand ready and able to offer confidential assistance with a listening and caring ear."

DPS also shared additional mental health resources in partnership with Durham County.

There is an investigation led by Student Support Services to gather information about the student that may be helpful in determining any actions that need to be taken or providing information that must be shared with administration and authorities, according to a DPS spokesperson.

"It's not too late," Valladares said. "It's not too late to show some compassion. It's not too late to show some kindness. It's not too late to stand with a family that is grieving. As much as we have the tools ... if there isn't sufficient support from adults and from peers, our kids are still at risk."

There will be another ceremony on Sunday at the memorial in front of Durham School of the Arts in remembrance of Gaby Ortega.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide -- free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.