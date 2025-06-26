Neighbors of Wake Co. house fire victims said authorities would come to home often

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are many questions around what led up to a house fire in southern Wake County and if foul play is suspected.

The tragic incident that claimed the lives of one man and two teens is still being investigated, according to investigators.

ABC11 returned to the home and captured video of loved ones walking inside and around the property to survey the damage.

Garner fire officials said there is extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the home.

On Tuesday morning, just after 9:30, multiple agencies responded to the home on Rand Road near the intersection of Ten Ten Road. The Wake County Sheriff's Office said firefighters found the bodies of 49-year-old Shannon Collins, a 15-year-old, a 13-year-old, and two cats.

ABC11 spoke with neighbors who said deputies had been called to the home several times over the last few years. One neighbor said the most recent call came last week with several deputies responding.

They didn't know why they were called to the home.

Neighbors said the family who lived in the home kept to themselves, raising questions about the fire that happened in broad daylight.