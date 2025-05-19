Crews battle huge fire at two-story home in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire crews battled a huge house fire in the 100 block of Cyprine Court on Monday.

Flames were seen shooting 30 feet above the roof of the two-story home as firefighters attacked the blaze from multiple directions.

ABC11 has learned that two people -- a woman and her son -- were inside the house. Both escaped without harm.

The house is a total loss, a fire department official said.

One firefighter received minor burns to the hand and then had to take a break because of the heat.

