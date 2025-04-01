Man faces judge after kidnapping his girlfriend and stabbing 19yo, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect charged with assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree kidnapping faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Police say Monday morning, 911 callers reported a man banging on doors at an apartment complex on Wicker Leaf Way in Garner. He said he had been stabbed.

Arrest warrants showed Trevian Lloyd, 21, stabbed Omarion Atkinson, 19, in his forehead and thigh with a steak knife.

Atkinson was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

According to authorities, Lloyd then kidnapped his own girlfriend. She was found later at a Amazon facility on Jones Sausage Road.

Lloyd then returned to the stabbing scene, where he was taken into custody.

He is being held without bond and faces the following charges:



Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Second-degree kidnapping

Assault on a female

Misdemeanor crime of domestic violence

Injury to personal property

Lloyd made his first appearance in Wake County court on Tuesday.

