Man charged with double murder after couple found shot dead in Northampton County

GASTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two family members were killed last week.

The Northampton County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a 72-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife were found shot dead in their front yard.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday just outside Gaston. The couple were lying in the driveway. Both had been shot at point-blank range. The sheriff's office said a shotgun was used.

Investigators said the couple's truck had been stolen. Nearly four hours later, law enforcement officers found the stolen truck in a hotel parking lot in Roanoke Rapids.

Ryvaries Butcher, 35, of Gaston, was arrested just before 4:30 a.m. Friday. Investigators determined Butcher was related to the victims and was also a close neighbor.

Butcher received no bond on the two murder charges and was given a $35,000 secured bond for a charge of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the motive behind the deadly shooting remained unclear.

"My thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt sincerity goes out to the family of the victims during this tragic time," said Northampton County Sheriff Jack Smith.

The case remains under investigation.

