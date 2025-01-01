See the full list of every generation from 1901 onward.

With the start of Gen Beta in 2025, get to know all the generations

Gen Beta will be the seventh generation since generations started being named in 1901, with the Greatest Generation.

Gen Beta will be the seventh generation since generations started being named in 1901, with the Greatest Generation.

Gen Beta will be the seventh generation since generations started being named in 1901, with the Greatest Generation.

Gen Beta will be the seventh generation since generations started being named in 1901, with the Greatest Generation.

With the start of a new year on Jan. 1, 2025, comes the emergence of a new generation.

2025 marks the end of Generation Alpha and the start of Generation Beta, a cohort that will include all individuals born between 2025 and 2039.

Gen Beta will be the seventh generation since generations started being named in 1901, with the Greatest Generation.

Generations are typically defined as groups of people within a specific time period who share common cultural, social, and historical experiences.

Often shaped by major events, technologies and social transformations, these shared experiences influence the attitudes, values and behaviors of each generation.

The idea of generations also allows us to see how different age cohorts interact with their surroundings and how their common experiences contribute to changes in society over time.

Speaking with "Good Morning America," Heather Dretsch, assistant professor of marketing at North Carolina State University, pointed to a surge in interest around generational research as companies race to understand how different generations interact with brands and the world.

"It's become critical for businesses to adapt to these shifting consumer behaviors," she emphasized, underscoring the need for brands to stay ahead of generational trends.

Below, see the list of the most notable generational groups, starting with the latest cohorts, including Gen Beta and Gen Alpha and continuing through to the oldest generation.

Generation Beta: b. 2025-2039

Generation Beta consists of those born between 2025 and 2039, and is anticipated to be a generation characterized by significant technological integration and a strong appreciation for diversity, according to futurist Mark McCrindle.

As society increasingly embraces themes of change and acceptance, Gen Beta is expected to grow up in an environment that fosters curiosity and inclusivity.

Generation Alpha: b. 2010-2024

The term "Gen Alpha," coined by McCrindle, refers to those born from 2010 to around 2024. The oldest members are currently around 14 years old. They are primarily the children of millennials and are growing up in a highly digital, tech-driven world.

According to McCrindle, Gen Alpha is expected to become the largest generation in history, with a projected population of over 2 billion by the time all members are born.

Dretsch added that Gen Alpha have strong bonds with their families. This connection is characteristic of their upbringing, reflecting the emphasis on family values that has persisted through generations like millennials and their parents and grandparents before them.

Generation Z: b. 1997-2009

A demographic cohort succeeding millennials, Gen Z is generally defined as those who were born between 1997 and 2009.

Dretsch told "GMA" that Gen Zers grew up in a time when information and technology played a central role in their lives. However, they saw it as something external, almost like an escape, rather than just a source of entertainment and relaxation.

Shaped by the COVID-19 era, this generation has learned that the economy can face sudden disruptions, leading them to adopt more conservative approaches both financially and socially.

Millennials or Generation Y: b. 1981-1996

Anyone born between 1981 and 1996, currently ranging from their late 20s to late 30s and early 40s, is considered part of the millennial generation, according to the Pew Research Center, which notes that the cohort is the nation's largest living adult generation.

Dretsch said millennials -- also known as Gen Y -- are "a completely different generation than what we had seen before with Gen Xers and baby boomers in particular."

"So millennials embraced the world with optimism. They were all about taking care of themselves and making the world a better place," she said, noting that the cohort is also "very community-oriented."

In terms of parenting, millennials are more likely than previous generations to encourage their children to embrace their true selves. Deborah Carr, a professor at Boston University, told Parents that millennials are leading the way in helping children feel happy with who they are, especially in terms of gender identity.

"Some millennial parents, who were 'helicoptered over' in their youth, are taking on a freer approach to parenting, allowing their children to explore and create without constant structure or supervision," she said.

Generation X: b. 1965-1980

Generation X is referred to those who were born between 1965 and 1980 and is mostly made up of the children of the Silent Generation and early baby boomers.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Gen Xers were often called the "Latchkey Generation" because many came home from school to empty houses, needing a key to let themselves in. This was due to rising divorce rates, increased maternal workforce participation, and limited childcare options.

Generation X parents were the first to adopt "helicopter parenting," being more involved in their children's lives compared to their Boomer parents, who were more hands-off. Gen Xers focus on closely managing their children's social and educational growth.

Baby boomers: b. 1946-1964

Baby boomers are individuals born between 1946 and 1964, during a period known as the "baby boom," which saw a significant increase in birth rates following World War II. In the U.S., they are the second-largest age group, after millennials, according to population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau as of July 1, 2019.

This demographic cohort is generally expected to have a longer lifespan compared to earlier generations, although they are more prone to experiencing poorer health outcomes, researchers at the University of Oxford and University College London recently indicated in a new study.

Baby boomers also benefited from a stable post-World War II economy, allowing them to accumulate wealth and secure leadership roles across multiple sectors.

The Silent Generation: b. 1928-1945

Generally defined as people who were born between 1928 to 1945, this cohort was labeled as such due to their conformity and civic-mindedness as a result of growing up as children of the Great Depression and World War II, according to the Colorado State Demography Office.

Their values were shaped by the need for stability, resulting in a quieter, more conservative approach to life, contrasting with the later baby boomers who often exhibited anti-establishment sentiments.

The Greatest Generation: b. 1901-1927

The term Greatest Generation was used as a tribute to the resilience and patriotic spirit of this generation living through such significant historical challenges as the Great Depression and World War II, according to journalist Tom Brokaw's book of the same name.

Born between 1901 to 1927, the youngest members of this cohort are close to 100 years of age as of 2024 and they often include the parents of baby boomers.