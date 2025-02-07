WCPSS makes sure students know importance of heart health on Go Red Day

Students of all ages at Davis Drive Elementary helped kick off the Kids Heart Challenge.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today is Go Red Day which supports and brings awareness to women's heart health, but Wake County Public School System is also making sure their students know how heart health is important.

This is a program used to get kids information about exercise heart health and staying positive.

The beginning to the program also lands on Go Red Day where the American Heart Association urges women of all ages to take control of their health and learn what they can do to stay healthy.

ABC11 spoke with Debra Lowder, executive director AHA central and eastern NC, who says heart disease is the number one killer for women.

"Almost 45% of women over the age of 20 lives with some type of heart disease so really need to make sure women are aware. And what better to start in schools that all kids know this is a big risk and to live a healthy life and include physical activity as part of their everyday thing," Lowder said.

The kids will be participating in challenges and competition to encourage their healthy learning, but Lowder recommends women regularly see their doctor to check health levels and heart health.

