Goldsboro man taken to hospital after shot multiple times, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Goldsboro on Thursday.

Police said officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 1700 block of Royall Avenue just after 3 p.m.

When officers arrived they found 38-year-old Martin Stewart with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he was taken to UNC Health where he is listed in stable but serious condition.

