Goldsboro Police searching for baby missing since Saturday

Police said 2-month-old Amaris Damas was last seen at the Chuck E. Cheese at 209 N. Berkeley Boulevard about 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police are looking for a missing baby.

The baby was last seen with his father, Amos Damas, who was driving a silver 2022 Nissan Altima SR with a license plate number of LDX-2120.

If you have any information, please call Goldsboro Police at (919) 705-6572.

