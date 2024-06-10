U.S Open week starts in Pinehurst for golf's third major

The top players in the world will compete for one of the sport's most coveted trophies.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is U.S. Open week at Pinehurst with the world's best golfers gathering for the third major of the year in the golf world.

It's the first-time the event has been played at Pinehurst No. 2 since 2014.

The World Golf of Fame induction ceremony will take place today. The Bob Jones Award ceremony will take place tomorrow where Tiger Woods is expected to be honored by the United State Golf Association.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark was in town last month as a part of his trip to NC for the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.

He called Pinehurst one of the most iconic venues when talking about the U.S. Open.

"You think of the classic golf courses, and definitely Pinehurst is in that. It's one of the iconic places in golf to travel to for destination golf, I mean there's 30 golf courses in this area, so yeah, I definitely think about it a lot," he said.

The first round of the U.S. Open is on Thursday.