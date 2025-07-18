'Good Trouble' rally targets new voting legislation

Hundreds rallied outside the State Capitol for a 'Good Trouble' rally in honor of the late Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

Hundreds rallied outside the State Capitol for a 'Good Trouble' rally in honor of the late Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

Hundreds rallied outside the State Capitol for a 'Good Trouble' rally in honor of the late Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

Hundreds rallied outside the State Capitol for a 'Good Trouble' rally in honor of the late Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds rallied outside the State Capitol for a 'Good Trouble' rally in honor of the late Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

"We've got to stand up, make some noise, make some good trouble, so that the powers that be will realize that we do pay attention, we do care," said Robbin Flowers from Raleigh.

But at the heart of the rally was the cause John Lewis dedicated his life to - voting rights.

Wake County Democrats organizing the rally are criticizing a bill in the legislature they argue was pushed through by Republicans.

Among other things, HB 958 would prohibit election officials from encouraging voter turnout.

Another portion would allow the State Board of Elections director to appoint about a third of agency staffers, something Democrats worry could be used as a power grab.

"Elections in North Carolina should be run by nonpartisan staff. The folks that work there and have worked there do a good job. This is a nationally recognized election agency. It's recognized across the country as being well run. And this change is an attempt to make it partisan," said Democratic State Rep. Phil Rubin from Raleigh.

ALSO SEE NC Board of Elections project aims to ensure voter rolls information is updated, accurate

One of the bill's sponsors, Representative Bill Ward (R-Elizabeth City), denies it's a partisan power grab, including the move to put the Republican state auditor in charge, creating a shakeup at the board.

"I think that it was just an opportunity to make the boards more equal, to give a view of nonpartisanship across the board, and making the decisions that they have to make," Ward said.

He also doesn't believe the changes will discourage voting.

"It just makes it very clear that this is what we need to have secure elections. And I feel that this is what this bill does," Ward said.

Another provision of the bill was at the heart of the challenge brought by Jefferson Griffin in his Supreme Court race he lost to Allison Riggs.

The bill would require military and overseas voters to provide a photo ID to vote. They were previously exempt from that rule, prompting Griffin to include those voters in his unsuccessful challenge.