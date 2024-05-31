Gray's Creek fire chief appears in court after hidden-camera arrest

Two firefighters who spoke to ABC11 said they believe the chief was allegedly listening to their break-room conversations through a hidden camera.

Two firefighters who spoke to ABC11 said they believe the chief was allegedly listening to their break-room conversations through a hidden camera.

Two firefighters who spoke to ABC11 said they believe the chief was allegedly listening to their break-room conversations through a hidden camera.

Two firefighters who spoke to ABC11 said they believe the chief was allegedly listening to their break-room conversations through a hidden camera.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gray's Creek Fire Chief Ben Marsh made his first court appearance Friday in Cumberland County after being accused of placing a hidden camera at his station.

Firefighters and others in the community told ABC11 that they had been highly anticipating the outcome of Marsh's court appearance. But this appearance was very brief -- with the judge only assigning Marsh's next court date before letting him go.

Two firefighters who spoke to ABC11 said they believe the chief was allegedly listening to their break-room conversations through a hidden camera. Investigators have not specified where the camera was placed or whether anything was recorded.

Marsh was arrested Thursday, and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the fire chief was facing a felony for concealing that camera in a vent at Gray's Creek Fire Station 24. Marsh was recently appointed chief after serving the department for 25 years.

At this point, this situation hasn't interrupted his tenure. The station said Marsh still works there. Walking out of the courtroom Friday, Marsh declined to make any comments.

Serving at the Gray's Creek Fire Station hasn't been Marsh's only stint in emergency service. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Marsh was sworn in as a deputy in 2010 but resigned in 2018.

Marsh is due back in court on June 16.