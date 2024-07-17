Dinosaur topiaries roar into downtown Raleigh

Three new green dinosaur installations have popped up in downtown Raleigh.

Three new green dinosaur installations have popped up in downtown Raleigh.

Three new green dinosaur installations have popped up in downtown Raleigh.

Three new green dinosaur installations have popped up in downtown Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dinosaurs are taking over downtown Raleigh!

Brand new dinosaur topiaries can be found at Moore Square, Exchange Plaza, and the corner of Morgan Street & Fayetteville Street.

The cute green dinos mark the way between museums, local businesses and attractions. They're intended to help celebrate downtown Raleigh and the newly opened Dueling Dinosaurs exhibit at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences.

Downtown Raleigh Alliance encourages people to find the dinosaurs and post pictures with them using #DTRDinos

To learn more about each of the topiaries, including their names and favorite pastimes, click here.