Town of Garner groundhog Snerd disagrees with Punxsutawney Phil, predicts early spring

Monday, February 3, 2025 12:04AM
Town of Garner groundhog Snerd predicts early spring
"We have plenty of days of sunshine ahead."

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual Groundhog Day celebration was held at Garner's White Deer Park on Sunday afternoon.

Snerd the Groundhog told Garner Mayor Gupton and a large crowd that he expects an early Spring this year, disagreeing with Punxsutawney Phil's 2025 prediction.

"We have plenty of days of sunshine ahead because spring will come early this year," Gupton revealed.

Early Sunday morning, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter after waking up to see his shadow in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

