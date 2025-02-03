Town of Garner groundhog Snerd disagrees with Punxsutawney Phil, predicts early spring

"We have plenty of days of sunshine ahead."

"We have plenty of days of sunshine ahead."

"We have plenty of days of sunshine ahead."

"We have plenty of days of sunshine ahead."

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual Groundhog Day celebration was held at Garner's White Deer Park on Sunday afternoon.

Snerd the Groundhog told Garner Mayor Gupton and a large crowd that he expects an early Spring this year, disagreeing with Punxsutawney Phil's 2025 prediction.

Credit: Town of Garner

"We have plenty of days of sunshine ahead because spring will come early this year," Gupton revealed.

Credit: Town of Garner

Early Sunday morning, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter after waking up to see his shadow in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

ALSO SEE: Groundhog Day: What to know about the American tradition that is meant to predict spring