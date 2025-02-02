It's Groundhog Day! Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow or will spring come early?

Every Groundhog Day thousands gather in Punxsutawney, PA, to receive the prediction of the beloved Punxsutawney Phil.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. -- A big crowd turned out in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on Sunday for Groundhog Day!

They are all there to see Punxsutawney Phil and what weather prediciton he has for this year.

This year, Phil did see his shadow, which means we are in store for six more weeks of winter.

Legend has it, if Phil sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter. But if he doesn't, spring may be sooner than we think.

It has been unusually cold and snowy in the Northeast this winter, and some were hoping for signs of an early spring, however, it doesn't seem to be in the cards -- according to Phil.

Groundhog Day is a tradition that stretches back more than 100 years.

For those keeping track, Phil and his offsprings have seen their shadow 107 times, with no shadow 21 times.

