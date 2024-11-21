Haliwa-Saponi potter's work speaks to culture, tribe: 'Hoping they're proud of me'

WARRENTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Much of Senora Lynch's love for pottery started with her grandfather. He was a carpenter by trade who she spent a lot of time learning from.

"My grandpa made this jewelry box out of these sweet gum balls, you know? Found something to do with those things besides just step on them," Lynch said. "He showed me these pieces of pottery and told me this is what our ancestors did. The shapes they would make and this is how they would make the textures. I just remember him one day looking at me. Our eyes met and he said you're really good at this."

Lynch,61, was raised in Hollister. She is a member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe, the third largest in the state. She showed off the table of pottery both she and her family have made over the years.

One item was a turtle with intricate details in the form of an arrowhead that spoke to her culture.

"It's our oldest and best tool that our people ever invented," Lynch said.

Her work has won many awards and is featured all over the world from China to the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C.

In North Carolina, Lynch has exhibited in a number of places. She is also the artist behind a design on the campus of UNC Chapel Hill called, "The Gift." The bricks that form Native American symbols are the walkway between the two student union buildings. It runs 240 feet long and 40 feet wide.

"It's amazing now to know it's at a big university like that. From what I'm told one of the largest outdoor public art pieces at a university," said Lynch.

She spends a lot of time in schools teaching students about American Indians and pottery. Lynch was kind enough to show ABC11 how to knead, score, and mend the clay while talking about how life has been since her husband passed away almost two years ago.

The couple was married for more than 30 years, and have one daughter together and two granddaughters.

Lynch also introduced ABC11 to her world and the pride she feels as a Haliwa-Saponi woman.

"I'm responsible for letting the world know about our people here and representing us as native people. Hopefully, they're proud of me," she said.