Hamas will be 'hammered' until hostages released, Israeli official says

LONDON -- Israel's renewed campaign of strikes against Hamas in the Gaza Strip will continue until all remaining hostages are released, an Israeli official told ABC News.

Palestinian health officials said that at least 420 people were killed -- including more than 130 children, according to UNICEF figures -- when Israel renewed its bombardment of the coastal territory overnight Tuesday, marking the collapse of a ceasefire with Hamas that began in January.

On Tuesday, an Israeli official told ABC News of Hamas, "They got hammered last night and they're going to continue to be hammered until we get the hostages out."

The official described the Israel Defense Forces' renewed attacks against Hamas in Gaza as a "different form of negotiating", and said Israel had "not closed the door" to talks resuming via mediators if Hamas is willing to accept further hostage-prisoner swaps.

The official did not say whether Israel is planning a renewed ground incursion into Gaza.

An Israeli official told ABC News on Tuesday that the offensive will continue "as long as necessary," and will "expand beyond air strikes."

Wednesday brought fresh strikes in Gaza. The IDF said it attacked what it called "a Hamas military site in northern Gaza where preparations were being made to fire projectiles at Israeli territory."

The Israeli navy also "struck several vessels in the coastal area of the Gaza Strip," which the IDF said were slated for use by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israel's renewed campaign in Gaza marked the end of nearly two months of relative quiet in the region, which has been devastated by intense fighting since October 2023. The ceasefire saw 33 Israeli hostages released from Gaza in return for the release of nearly 1,800 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

Fifty-nine hostages are believed to remain in Gaza -- 24 of whom are presumed to be alive. Edan Alexander is the last American-Israeli hostage still thought to be alive.

Several members of Hamas' administrative and civil wings were killed in the renewed strikes. They included Deputy Minister of the Interior Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Abu Tuffah and Deputy Minister of Justice Omar Al-Hatta.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that his country would act against Hamas "with increasing intensity."

"From now on, negotiations will only take place under fire," he said in a statement. "Hamas has already felt the presence of our force in the last 24 hours and I want to assure you: This is just the beginning."

"The military strike on Hamas and the release of our hostages are not contradictory goals -- they are goals that are intertwined," Netanyahu said.

The renewed offensive prompted major protests in Israel, including from the families of those still being held hostage in Gaza.

"The greatest fear of the families, the kidnapped and the citizens of Israel has come true," the Hostage Families' Forum said in a statement issued on Tuesday. "The Israeli government has chosen to give up on the kidnapped."

ABC News' Guy Davies, Jordana Miller, Diaa Ostaz, Samy Zyara and Dana Savir contributed to this report.