Wake County political party leaders weigh in on presidential debate performances

Democratic and Republican officials in Wake County both said their candidate's message resonated in the presidential debate.

Democratic and Republican officials in Wake County both said their candidate's message resonated in the presidential debate.

Democratic and Republican officials in Wake County both said their candidate's message resonated in the presidential debate.

Democratic and Republican officials in Wake County both said their candidate's message resonated in the presidential debate.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One day after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump traded blows in what could be the only debate between the two presidential candidates, local political leaders and political scholars weighed in on what it all means.

On Wednesday, Wake County party leaders provided their spin on the high-stakes debate -- with Democrats praising Harris' ability to stay on topic and establish herself as the more sensible candidate, and Republicans saying Trump did exactly what he needed to do. The Wake GOP pointed to Trump's messaging around the economy as being particularly meaningful to North Carolina voters.

"Get his policies across, remind people that a lot of the issues we've been seeing the last four years under the Biden administration, that Harris is as a part of that as Biden is," said Billy Ward, Second Vice Chair with the Wake GOP.

Ward said he believes Trump's performance will translate into action.

"I'm sure we'll see an uptick in volunteers. And I think people are going to be excited to get Trump's message across," he said.

ALSO SEE | Optimism, energy on display at Triangle presidential debate watch parties

Kevyn Creech, Chair of the Wake County Democratic Party, praised Harris' performance as electrifying.

"It is very, very clear that she is the person for the job," Creech said.

Creech said he believed the contrast Harris provided to Trump would prove pivotal to North Carolina, and said the vice president managed to establish herself as the more cogent, even-keeled candidate.

"I think that the contrast between the two is very stark," Creech said. "And I am hopeful that some folks who may have been on the fence now realize that there really is only one choice for president."

Now, the focus is turning to what's next -- as Harris prepares for another trip to North Carolina on Thursday with stops in Charlotte and Greensboro.

"An election which is going to be fought at the margins, marginal effects can be decisive," said political science professor Andrew Taylor.

Taylor gave Harris the edge in Tuesday's debate but stopped short of calling it an election game-changer, saying debates rarely have a long-term effect on voters' decisions.

"It was pretty clear very quickly that she was confident and that she, in fact, would go on the offensive and make the debate as much about Trump than it was about her," he said.