Woman shot and killed in Wilson; arrest made

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman died after a shooting in Wilson Saturday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of Camellia Drive.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Hayley Nicole Barbour, 29, of Wilson.

Authorities arrested Arnold Leo Ferrell III, 38, of Wilson in connection to the shooting. He was charged with one open count of murder and was given no bond.

The incident is under investigation.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.



